At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

Anzac Day 2020 will be like no other.

With public services, marches and other commemorative gatherings made impossible by coronavirus, Australians are being encouraged to mark the day from home.

A key part of that is the Light Up The Dawn initiative, backed by the RSL and News Corp, in which people will gather in their driveways, on their balconies or in their windows at 6am to listen to a streamed Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial and hold up a candle or light.

To make this easier, we have created a Virtual Candle for you to turn your phone into a shining illumination, along with other relevant Anzac Day content: the traditional Ode and the Last Post.

A huge crowd at North Bondi’s Dawn Service for the Anzac Day last year. Picture: AAP

You can use these to Light Up The Dawn or for moments of quiet personal reflection across the weekend.

It's free and really simple to get and use. Here's how:

- Go to this newspaper's app, or website (desktop or mobile). If you're reading this online, just click here.

- Look for the Light Up The Dawn banner then click on it.

- You'll land on the Light Up The Dawn landing screen, which has tabs saying Virtual Candle, The Ode and The Last Post.

- Click on the relevant tab to experience each part of the content.

Listen to The Ode and read along.

- The Virtual Candle is exactly that: a calming, flickering candlelight.

- The Ode features the famous verse saluting our fallen, in text and read aloud.

- The Last Post features an audio recording of the bugle/trumpet salute and images of Australian service personnel across the decades, from the Boer War to Afghanistan.

Do use it as often as you like and share it on social and with your friends and family.

Light Up The Dawn ... or have moments of personal reflection on Anzac Day.Source:News Corp Australia

HOW TO MARK ANZAC DAY 2020

Stream a short commemorative service

At 6am, you can stream an audio file of a short commemorative service from your home located on the RSL's website.

The service will include:

● Acknowledgment of Country

● The Ode - RSL Queensland President Tony Ferris

● The Last Post - Australian Army Band Brisbane

● A minute's silence

● Reveille - Australian Army Band Brisbane

● The National Anthem - Australian Army Band Brisbane

Squadron Leader Darrin Lindsay, an Air Battle Manager at No. 42 Wing, Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, NSW, holds a poppy he made with his daughter which will be displayed in his front yard to commemorate ANZAC DAY 2020. Picture: ADF

Share your Anzac spirit

Share your ANZAC spirit on the RSL QLD Facebook page and sign the pledge to light up the dawn at the RSL Anzac Spirit website.

Use the hashtags #ANZACspirit and #lightupthedawn when sharing your images.

You can also have a poppy laid at ANZAC Square on your behalf, hear The Last Post and be led in a minute's silence, and learn about Queensland's military history through online collections and resources curated by the State Library of Queensland for the ANZAC Square Memorial Galleries.

Australian Army soldier Private Grace Bailey is a Specialist Driver posted to Darwin's 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, NT. When uniformed personnel wear the slouch hat they honour the Anzac Spirit, including all the generations, communities and families who have served and sacrificed to protect and better the nation. Picture: ADF

Watch the Dawn Service

A service will be broadcast live from the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra on the ABC from 5.30am. There will also be a 10am closed service from Sydney that will be broadcast on ABC.

Reach out to veterans

Royal Australian Navy sailor, Chief Petty Officer Maritime Logistics Support Operations Scott Clear from HMAS Kuttabul will be part of the Light up the Dawn initiative commemorating Anzac Day. Picture: ADF

You can also support members of the Australian Defence Force who are currently serving at by sending an email to supportthetroops@defence.gov.au.

Record yourself reciting the ode or sharing a message of support for veterans on the RSL NSW Facebook. Then use the hashtag #ANZACSpirit and share how you'll be commemorating privately, as well as who you'll be remembering this ANZAC DAY.

Australian Army soldier Signaller Catherine Welsh, of the 1st Combat Signal Regiment. Anzac Day pays tribute to all military personnel, past and present.

Donate to the ANZAC Appeal.

Donate to the AnzacAppeal and support Australian veterans and their families in need.

Commander Chris Jones, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), is deployed in the Middle East region. This Anzac Day CMDR Jones will be one of around 1200 personnel deployed throughout the Middle East. Picture: ADF

Use technology to pay your respects

If you have voice assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can get started by simply saying "Launch Anzac Stories" to your voice assistant.

Or by using the ANZAC 360 app, you can explore the Australian Remembrance Trail through France and Belgium using virtual reality technology, interactive videos and 360-degree drone footage that allows you to explore eight key sites and battles

Originally published as At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide