Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The ASX finished flat after two straight days of gains as shares in buy now pay later market darling Afterpay climbed to a fresh record.
The ASX finished flat after two straight days of gains as shares in buy now pay later market darling Afterpay climbed to a fresh record.
Business

ASX flat as Afterpay hits record

by Rebecca Le May
15th Jan 2021 5:01 PM

The Australian sharemarket finished flat after two straight days of gains, with buy-now-pay-later market darling Afterpay among the winners along with iron ore and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX200 closed just 0.10 points higher at 6715.4 while the All Ordinaries Index inched ahead by 4.1 points to 6986.8.

Axi chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said US stocks edged lower overnight as investors awaited details of the incoming Biden administration's plans for a new coronavirus relief package.

CommSec analyst James Tao said it wasn't much for local investors to go on.

Afterpay hit a record high, leaping 10.04 per cent to $133.15.

But Tyro Payments plunged 11.79 per cent to $2.32 after being targeted by mysterious short sellers Viceroy Research, which describe themselves as "a group of individuals that see the world differently", over an ongoing, more than week long outage to EFTPOS terminals that has frustrated thousands of small businesses.

The Tyro EFTPOS outage has frustrated businesses for more than a week.
The Tyro EFTPOS outage has frustrated businesses for more than a week.

Viceroy said Tyro had "singled itself out as the most unreliable and technologically inferior fintech in Australia".

"It has no disaster recovery plan and has left businesses, including medical facilities, without any means to collect payment from customers," Viceroy said.

Tyro then placed its shares into a trading halt, saying the Viceroy report "made false assertions" and it would next week provide an update, including progress with its recovery plan.

Mr Tao said Tyro shares had been hammered due to the outage, down about 30 per cent just this week.

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill jumped 7.35 per cent to 73 cents after providing a trading update showing higher sales and significant earnings growth for the December quarter, and announcing it would pay out its deferred interim dividend on January 29.

Michael Hill shares jumped after a positive trading update. Picture: Richard Walker
Michael Hill shares jumped after a positive trading update. Picture: Richard Walker

Higher iron ore prices overnight boosted Fortescue Metals Group, up 1.7 per cent to $25.18, Rio Tinto, which added 0.72 per cent to $120.52 and BHP, which rose 1.65 per cent to $46.82.

Improved oil prices also helped energy stocks. Woodside Petroleum added 0.56 per cent to $26.76 and Oil Search put on 0.23 per cent to $4.41 but Santos declined 1.07 per cent to $7.42.

As widely expected, shareholders in Saracen Mineral Holdings overwhelmingly voted in favour of merging with the gold miner's joint venture partner at the massive Super Pit in Western Australia, Northern Star Resources.

The tie-up will create a global top-10 gold producer and Australia's second biggest miner of the precious metal behind Newcrest, with a market capitalisation of $16bn.

Northern Star executive chairman Bill Beament and Saracen managing director Raleigh Finlayson have been all smiles since announcing the ‘merger of equals’. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian
Northern Star executive chairman Bill Beament and Saracen managing director Raleigh Finlayson have been all smiles since announcing the ‘merger of equals’. Picture: Colin Murty/The Australian

Saracen shares dipped 0.2 per cent to $4.81 while Northern Star eased 0.94 per cent to $12.72.

Vicinity Centres appreciated 4.95 per cent to $1.59 while fellow shopping centre owner Scentre Group gained 5.04 per cent to $2.92.

ANZ inched 0.24 per cent higher to $24.66, Commonwealth Bank gave up 1.1 per cent to $85.38, National Australia Bank put on 1.51 per cent to $24.14 and Westpac appreciated 1.52 per cent to $21.35.

The Aussie dollar was buying 77.55 US cents, 56.67 British pence and 63.86 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

Originally published as ASX flat as Afterpay hits record

afterpay australian sharemarket

Just In

    NSW man wins lotto twice

    NSW man wins lotto twice
    • 15th Jan 2021 4:47 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        Premium Content Rural residents urged to up security amid theft wave

        News Police have warned Southern Downs rural property owners to tighten their security as petty thefts increase.

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

        Premium Content JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021...

        News Decimated by drought and pandemic in 2020, one Granite Belt winery is determined to...