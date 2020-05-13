Aspiring PT persists through pandemic

WHILE the fitness industry has bean dealt a hefty blow by coronavirus restrictions, a young aspiring personal trainer wasn’t going to let it stop her from following her career dreams.

Skye Muller, 18, said she realised her passion for health and fitness halfway through high school and wanted to turn that passion into a career.

“I picked up boxing at the end of Year 10 and realised it was something that I wanted to do,” Muller said.

After achieving her Certificate III in Fitness during Year 11 and 12, Muller took on her Certificate IV as soon as she could.

“It’s a 12-month course so in June I’ll be a qualified personal trainer,” she said.

“All my assessments are complete, so now I am just going through the final processes of it.”

Muller said she was confident the fitness industry would bounce back once coronavirus restrictions were relaxed.

“I like the idea of being able to help people – not to be a perfect model but to be who they want to be and live a healthy and active lifestyle,” she said.

“As soon as I can get back into that I will be.”

Muller runs group classes at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre and hopes her qualification in personal training will attract more clients.

“The centre doesn’t have PTs at the moment, so I want to be able to offer that there,” she said.

“That way it will have classes, the gym and a PT.”

Muller hopes to have her own business one day, but for the time being is focused on taking one step at a time.

“As I progress further I want to have my own business,” she said.

“It is really something I want to do but I am just going to see how it all goes.”