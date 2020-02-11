Art Prize conqueror set for return to defend $25k title

BACKING IT UP: The 2018 Stanthorpe Art Prize winner, photographer Jason McNamara. The former winner plans to enter again in 2020.

BACKING IT UP: The 2018 Stanthorpe Art Prize winner, photographer Jason McNamara. The former winner plans to enter again in 2020.

CHALKING up a win at the Stanthorpe Art Prize is something any aspiring artist would want on their resume according to a past winner.

The biennial Stanthorpe Art Prize is approaching with entries closing in just over a month for the $50,000 art show.

In 2018, an Ipswich-based photographer took out the $25,000 major prize with his work Clyde & Mary.

Jason McNamara was the man behind the camera and nearly two years on he suggests it was a huge boost to his fledgling career.

“I think definitely it has inspired me to enter more things,” Mr McNamara said.

“Since the Stanthorpe win I’ve then gone on to be a finalist in a number of other awards as well.”

Not long after his Granite Belt success, he won the Ipswich Art Award, was a finalist in the Brisbane Portrait Prize, finalist in the Fremantle International Portrait Prize and has just been named a finalist in the National Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Australia.

“That national one was one of my big photography goals,” Mr McNamara said.

Jason McNamara pictured in front of his winning image in 2018 (top). Picture: Matthew Purcell

“The more you enter the more you start to develop a style and a look and people start to think it’s you without knowing its you.”

He’s encouraged any would-be artists to get their entries in for the Stanthorpe Art Prize.

“Stanthorpe has got a great name for itself for being an art award you do want to have on your resume.

“To win the big one is the bonus. But to have your art work in an art gallery like Stanthorpe among other really cool art, that’s the win, and anything else a bonus.”

Despite his words of wisdom, Mr McNamara himself will enter again this year and is hopeful of pulling off another win.

“I don’t know what I’m entering yet. I’m just going again to be a finalist hopefully.

“The chance of winning again is very slim. It all comes down to the judges though I guess.

The judges this year will be the deputy director of the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, Simon Elliott, alongside Rachael Parsons, director of the New England Regional Art Museum.

Renowned philanthropist and art dealer Philip Bacon is set to be the special guest.

“Everything is starting to get into place now,” Stanthorpe gallery director Mary Findlay said.

“We’ve done a comparison to two years ago and we’ve got very similar number of entries at this point so we’re not at all worried.”

Entries close on March 16 with the exhibition running from June 5 until July 29.