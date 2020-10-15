Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Mongols arrested as police probe execution of notorious bikie Shane Bowden
Crime

Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
15th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Several Mongols bikies have been arrested as police turn up heat on the gang following the murder of notorious Gold Coast bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden, who recently rejoined his old gang the Finks after being booted out of the Mongols, was shot dead in an execution style-slaying in the driveway of his Pimpama home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling
Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of former bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Richard Gosling

Police believe his killing may be linked to a bitter feud within the Mongols' Melbourne chapter.

The Courier-Mail understands that at least three Mongols bikies are in the Southport watch-house after being arrested on Thursday as part of what police have described as a separate drug investigation.

Sources say no links have yet been established with the Bowden slaying.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Arrests as police turn up heat on bikie slaying

More Stories

bikies bikies crime execution queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        Premium Content Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        News Queenslanders will know whether the borders will reopen to NSW before they vote, but the 48-hour deadline for NSW contact tracers has mysteriously disappeared.

        ‘EYESORE’: Heartache as Community Cupboard shutdown

        Premium Content ‘EYESORE’: Heartache as Community Cupboard shutdown

        News The Stanthorpe project was dramatically closed after only weeks.

        $47 MILL: SDRC divided over botanical gardens’ whopping cost

        Premium Content $47 MILL: SDRC divided over botanical gardens’ whopping cost

        News Detailed plans for the Stanthorpe gardens have been unveiled, complete with a...

        Fast-paced comp to ignite basketball rivalries

        Premium Content Fast-paced comp to ignite basketball rivalries

        Sport Granite Belt courts are set to heat up with the game’s return but organisers need...