Crime

Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

by Shiloh Payne
4th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
The driver of a stolen luxury car has been arrested after they led police on a chase throughout northern Brisbane on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said one person was arrested after road spikes stopped the chase along the Southern Cross Way.

A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News
A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News


Residents in Brisbane's north reported seeing a white Mercedes involved in the chase in Clontarf around McDonnell Road, Duffield Road and Deagon Deviation.

It is unclear where the vehicle has been stolen from.

Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News
Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News


Originally published as Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

