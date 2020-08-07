AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

WHAT’S ON: Events not to miss on the Granite Belt this weekend.

WHAT’S ON: Events not to miss on the Granite Belt this weekend.

THE hustle and bustle in the Granite Belt is growing as events continue to find their feet post-coronavirus restrictions.

From sporting organisations to country harvest markets, the Border Post has complied a list of the events you can’t miss this weekend.

Market in the Mountains

With a wet weather weekend on the cards, this Sunday’s Market in the Mountains is a perfect opportunity to escape the elements.

Held at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds in the Agricultural Pavilion, the markets will showcase some of the region’s finest producers.

With arts and crafts, to locally grown fruit and vegetables, the markets presents a variety of products specifically from the Granite Belt.

WHEN: Sunday, from 8am to midday

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, High St

COST: Free

Drags set to fire for first time in 2020

After months spent off the track, avid motoring enthusiasts will be able to go full throttle this weekend when drag racing returns to Carnell Raceway.

The test and tune day will see drivers from the region and as far as Hervey Bay put their cars to the test in a controlled environment.

All drivers are welcome to attend the event, with a shootout expected if numbers are high enough.

WHEN: Sunday at 10am

WHERE: Carnell Raceway

COST: Free

Redbacks’ home ground advantage

It’s the first opportunity to get behind the home side when the Stanthorpe United Redbacks take to the field against Western Wanderers on Sunday.

The TFL premier men’s division fixture will kick-off at Warwick Wolves home ground at Queens Park, Warwick.

It’s the first chance to watch the Redbacks in action, just 40 minutes away from home.

WHEN: Sunday at 1.30pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Warwick

COST: Free

Wander through a new art installation

Renowned costume designer Maria Mastro’s bridal costume exhibition is set to hit Stanthorpe Art Gallery this weekend.

Having designed costumes for Opera Australia and the Sydney Opera House, Maria’s art is thought provoking while using different textiles.

WHEN: The installation will be on display at the art gallery until September 20.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Art Gallery

COST: Free