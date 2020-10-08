Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Army called in to help search for missing high-profile judge

by Elise Williams
8th Oct 2020 10:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The army have today been called in to help with the search for missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew.

The Courier-Mail understands approximately 30 soldiers from the Australian Army have today joined the search for the missing judge, who was last seen when he left his north Brisbane home around 3am on Sunday.

The Army has been called in to help in the search for Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Peter Wallis
The Army has been called in to help in the search for Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Peter Wallis

Soldiers, SES crews and members of the Queensland Police Service are today scouring through Brisbane's D'Aguilar National Park in desperate attempts to locate Judge Andrew.

The search party is going door-to-door to properties that back onto the 40km national park, which encompasses the Mt Coot-tha and Enoggera Reservoir areas.

Police divers were earlier this week wading through the large Enoggera Reservoir, while family, friends and volunteers assisted SES crews and the QPS on land.

SES search properties off Dillon Rd in The Gap. Picture: Peter Wallis
SES search properties off Dillon Rd in The Gap. Picture: Peter Wallis

Drones have also been used during the search.

Judge Andrew has been missing for five days.

Police located his car on Dillon Rd in The Gap around 2pm on Sunday, after he set off in the Mt Coot-tha direction about 3am that morning.

Missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Townsville Bulletin
Missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Townsville Bulletin

He is described as Caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Policelink 131444

Originally published as Army called in to help search for missing high-profile judge

More Stories

editors picks guy andrew missing persons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motel owners find new use for family home

        Premium Content Motel owners find new use for family home

        News The Granite Belt’s demand from tourists has inspired the couple to use their empty house in a different way.

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car winds up at Stanthorpe border

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car winds up at Stanthorpe border

        News Three people under 20 have been charged after an alleged 316km joyride.

        BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

        Premium Content BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

        Sport The Granite Belt’s enthusiastic athletes have made a demand that surprised its...

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics Exclusive YouGov Poll: Who Queenslanders trust with economy