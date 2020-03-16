Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Crime

Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

Zara Gilbert
Melanie Plane
15th Mar 2020 6:05 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2020 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST 11PM: POLICE have allegedly located a replica gun and arrested a man after an alleged armed robbery in Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

It will be alleged just before 3pm a man entered the Foodworks store on Main Street and attempted to purchase a packet of cigarettes.

After the man's key card was declined he allegedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and took the cigarettes from the attendant before leaving left the scene in a vehicle.

Police attended and conducted patrols of the area before a man was located and arrested in a car at Park Avenue a short time later.

A replica firearm was also found in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old Kawana man has been charged with armed robbery, enter premises with intent and possession of utensils.

He is due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 16).

INITIAL 5.30PM: One man, armed with what appeared to be a firearm allegedly robbed the Foodworks on Main St, Park Avenue at 2.30pm today.

The man allegedly entered the store and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. After being unable to pay, he produced the alleged firearm and escaped with the pack in a car.

No arrests have been made at this point. Investigations are ongoing.

armed robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        premium_icon 1.25M Queenslanders expected to get coronavirus

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned as the number of cases jumped by the biggest margin to date overnight, bringing total to 35

        BREAKING: Hundreds of hay bales erupt into flames

        premium_icon BREAKING: Hundreds of hay bales erupt into flames

        News GALLERY shows emergency services battle to save Southern Downs property.

        Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        premium_icon Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        News Players are set to return to the field tomorrow with a vengeance

        BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        premium_icon BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        News Several cases around the south west region have already been reported with SES...