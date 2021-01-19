Menu
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

