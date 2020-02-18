Menu
A man has been shot dead by police in Hobart.
Crime

Armed man shot dead by police

18th Feb 2020 4:15 AM

A man who allegedly threatened police before driving a car at officers has been shot dead in Hobart.

A Tasmania Police spokesperson said authorities responded to a report about an "armed man acting aggressively and making threats" at a property in Brighton, north of Hobart, shortly before 8pm on Monday.

The 38-year-old man is alleged to have driven at police who discharged their firearm, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"(He) died after being shot," it read.

A full Professional Standards investigation is underway.

The man's family, those present and all emergency services workers involved will be offered counselling and support following the incident, according to police.

Road closures are in place at the intersections of Tea Tree Road and Ford Road and Tea Tree Road and Midland Highway as a result of the incident.

