Armbruster focuses on Olympics as national meet turns no go

IN ACTION: Stanthorpe swimmer Ben Armbruster is disappointed the upcoming Australia wide competition won’t be going ahead.

SWIMMING: An entire year of training and hard work has gone down the drain for the best male swimmer our region has ever seen.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Armbruster was left devastated after receiving word from Swimming Australia, informing him the Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships in Perth had been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"I was really looking forward to competing," Armbruster said.

"Compared to last year I am obviously more experienced and fitter this time round, so I probably would have done really good," he said.

Ben Armbruster with a swag of medals at Sleeman Sport Complex in Chandler.

One of the sport's biggest competitions of the year, Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell said it was a risk they weren't willing to take.

"This is a constantly evolving situation and we are already seeing substantial and widespread event cancellations and postponements worldwide."

Like many other sports who have decided to continue their competition without spectators, Swimming Australia said that just wasn't a feasible option.

"In our decision to cancel these events, we also considered holding these events without spectators.

"Given that these events are to be held in Perth, and Age Championships has large numbers of children that need to travel with their families to the event, we don't believe holding the events without spectators would achieve the main goal of avoiding the transmission of the virus."

Despite Armbruster's disappointment, coach Gail Smail said he will continue his training as per usual for the upcoming Olympic Games trials in June.

"At this stage trials are still on. We are still training and still plan to attend the event.

"It's not all doom and gloom," Smail said.

Armbruster will travel to Melbourne in three months time, where he looks forward to shaping up against some of the bigger names in the sport.

"Multiple teams are chosen from those trails as well

"It's not only the Olympic team, but the junior Pan Pacific team will get selected too," he said.