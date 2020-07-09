Menu
IN COURT: An argument over an instagram count resulted in a damaged door a court was told.
Crime

Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Jul 2020 12:05 PM
AN ARGUMENT over liking an Instagram page escalated to the point where a man punched a hole in a door a court was told.

A man, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage, domestic violence offence.

The court was told police were called to a South Gladstone unit in relation to a domestic violence offence and upon arrival located a fist sized hole in the toilet door.

The victim was visibly upset and crying. The defendant denied doing anything wrong and was arrested and taken to the watch house the court was told.

During a police interview the defendant said he had been fighting with the aggrieved over an Instagram page she had seen him like, she had hidden in the bathroom and they continued to fight and he punched the a hole in the door in anger, the court was told.

The aggrieved called her mum before the defendant punched the fridge two times.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said since the incident her client had engaged with headspace and repaired the door at his own cost.

The man was fined $300, a conviction was not recorded.

