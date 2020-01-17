Argentina to Stanthorpe: Award-winning winemaker announces run

Paola Cabezas Bono has announced her intention to run for council.

AN Argentinian native, mother and winemaker says she has all the life lessons to become a solid councillor.

Paola Cabezas Bono announced a tilt for council on Thursday, highlighting water security as a main focal point of her campaign.

“Following my heart, I came to this region 19 years ago and my heart is still here,” Ms Cabezas Bono said.

“I did not speak English when I arrived and I was welcomed by all the locals.”

A mother to a 10-year-old daughter, a business owner, a restaurateur and an award-winning winemaker.

Ms Cabezas Bono decided recently that she needed a new challenge.

“My father was the Deputy Minister for Telecommunication in Argentina,” she said.

“When I was young he fought corruption to the point we left the country and immigrated to Spain. He was an honest person.

“It was a very big cost for our family but still today I am very proud of my father for being honest, regardless of consequences.

“He taught me the importance of values and principles and that honesty is paramount.

“I am passionate. I am an achiever. I am fearless. I have developed a number of skills over my life that would make me a great councillor,” Ms Cabezas Bono said.

Though born in a metropolitan city, Ms Cabezas Bono said she’s attune to the issues of the land.

“I am a woman from the land, from this land.

“The spring-summer bushfires and our persistent drought is making life difficult for many residents and, for many, close to impossible.

“I promise to walk the walk with you and to work hard. To include the needs of people from Allora to Wallangarra, from Maryvale to Karara, Warwick to Stanthorpe.

“Water security is a priority in our region and must be addressed.

“We need a council that is responsive to the needs of ratepayers first, and we need to plan for the needs of the future.

“We need to have the vision to prepare for tomorrow.

“I will be accountable and work hard towards achieving the best for our community,” she said.