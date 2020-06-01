Menu
Volunteers, organisers and competitors out at a Granite Belt Bowmen event before the lockdown. Picture: FILE
News

Archers at the ready: Club given positive news

Matthew Purcell
1st Jun 2020 11:00 AM
AFTER a long wait for answers the Granite Belt Bowmen have received the news they’d been waiting for.

From Saturday, June 20 archers will be able to make their way back to the range.

“The committee have developed a COVID-19 management plan in line with recommendations from the national committee and the Queensland Government,” club president Dennis Burton said.

“We are however limited to 20 archers and they must be financial members. Visitors will be allowed in the near future.

“There will be no coaching or use of any club equipment.

“The club house and container area are out of bounds as well as the club barbecue.

“Each archer will be given a copy of the plan,” Mr Burton said.

After a lengthy spell away, the club will get together to tidy up the grounds.

“The committee will reopen the club grounds on June 13 for working bees and June 20 for club competitions,” Mr Burton said.

“This plan will remain in place until direction has been given by the national executive.”

For more information contact Mr Burton on 0457 040 379.

Stanthorpe Border Post

