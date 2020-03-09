Apple & Grape ticks off two year bucket list

THE Apple & Grape Harvest Festival was a two-year girl’s trip in the making for the colleagues from Health Workforce Queensland.

The flamingo loving group said they made the trip from Brisbane to the Granite together this time two years ago, just missing the 2018 Apple & Grape action.

“We came for a sight visit two years ago and had just missed the weekend festivities,” Health Workforce Queensland team leader Aimee Najdovski said.

“We saw the signs and all lights still up and thought why not come back in two years’ time,” she said.

The colleagues in their matching flamingo shirts.

Ms Najdovski said the colleagues do a girls trip every year, making Stanthorpe’s Apple & Grape a must-see event in 2020.

“Last year we went to a concert in Noosa and this weekend we are having so much fun in Stanthorpe.

“We did wine tours yesterday, we’ve seen the maze and the castle today,” she said.

Ms Najdovski said the thing she loves most about the area is the welcoming community members.

“I went and did parkrun yesterday morning and met a whole bunch of people there.

“Everyone is really welcoming.”

For a location so close to Brisbane, Ms Najdovski doesn’t understand why more people don’t make the two-and-a-half-hour journey to the region.

The flamingo lovers came up with their own hashtag #flamapple, combining flamingo and the festival together.

“I don’t think people understand what amazing things and places Stanthorpe has to offer.

“We have gone out and bought wine, cheese and clothes.

“There is something for everyone here.”

Ms Najdovski and her colleagues are looking forward to returning to the festival in 2022.

“I can’t wait to come back and be here in two years’ time,” she said.