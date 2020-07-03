Menu
Appeal for witness in fatal traffic crash

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
3rd Jul 2020 5:49 AM
Forensic Crash Unit officers are seeking public assistance to help locate a driver that may be able to assist in the investigation of a fatal traffic crash in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

Police would like the driver of a blue Toyota Camry (pictured below) that was travelling along East Street in Ipswich at 11am this morning (July 2) to come forward and speak to police.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash, to also come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate. 

