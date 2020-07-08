Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
News

Appeal for information on missing woman and boy

by Danielle O'Neal
8th Jul 2020 7:46 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old woman and three-year-old boy missing from Jacobs Well since this morning.

Around 5.30am, Tiffany Ryan and her son were last seen leaving a house in Lindfield Road, Helensvale in a black Toyota RAV4 with Queensland registration 07IFF.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.

She is described as approximately 173cm tall with an olive complexion, solid build, long, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact 131 444 or use the online suspicious activity form at www. police.gov.au/reporting.

Originally published as Appeal for information on missing woman, boy

missing tiffany ryan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        premium_icon Inside Queensland’s two remaining COVID-19 cases

        News There are just two remaining active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland as data reveals the most vulnerable age group for contracting the virus.

        Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for larrikin killed in Stanthorpe crash

        News ‘To lose one of the most respected and active members of our community is a tragedy...

        Staggering tourism boom credited to lockdown

        premium_icon Staggering tourism boom credited to lockdown

        News Interest in the Granite Belt has skyrocketed with booking agencies reporting a 1030...

        Water security could cost Southern Downs ratepayers big

        premium_icon Water security could cost Southern Downs ratepayers big

        News Mayor says price could make or break the proposed pipeline to Leslie Dam.