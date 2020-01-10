Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
News

Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

brisbane children missing police redland bay

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        premium_icon Mitchell Shield game a ‘must-win’ for Warwick

        News A COMPETITIVE match could be make or break Warwick’s chances against the local ‘team to beat’.

        Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        premium_icon Salon offers free cuts for great cause

        News A Stanthorpe salon is donating their time to cut all school-aged children's hair...

        Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        premium_icon Life coach proves just how effective hypnosis is

        News New qualification provides opportunity for further mental help.

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better...