‘Appalling’ video emerges of teen girl attacking student

Sickening footage has emerged of a vicious brawl between two female students in Central Queensland.

In the video, which has been shared widely on Facebook, one girl in her school uniform approaches another student who is sitting at an outdoor table.

The girl then starts to viciously attack her while sitting down, throwing punches and pulling her to the ground by her hair.

The 24-second video is confronting to watch, with the student suffering significant blows to the head, at one point she is also kicked.

On Facebook, the victim's mother shared the video and wrote: "yet again my daughter has been bullied at school".

"How many more f***ing times does this have to happen. I am tired of dealing with this shit. Its (sic) time everyone knows what I am dealing with," she said.

The video shows the teen girl viscious being attacked by a fellow student.

The attacker throws punches and pulls the girl to to the ground by her hair.

After being shared widely on social media, many people commenting said the vision was "appalling".

A spokesperson for the Department of Education provided a statement on behalf of Tannum Sands State High School, writing: "The students in the video have been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan. No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues".

"The principal and senior staff remain in contact with the families to monitor their concerns

and continue to support the students as needed.

"Students and caregivers with ongoing concerns regarding bullying or misconduct are

strongly encouraged discuss these matters further with their school principal or their closest

Department of Education regional office.

"Tannum Sands State High School does not tolerate violence and anti-social behaviour and

continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students

and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."

Originally published as 'Appalling' video emerges of teen girl attacking fellow student