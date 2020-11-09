‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at Warwick business

FOUL ACT: The man is captured here pouring the waste down the store's back sink.

FOUL ACT: The man is captured here pouring the waste down the store's back sink.

A WARWICK businessman has been left disgusted after shocking footage reveals a traveller dumping human waste in his store’s back sink.

Adam and Mandy Nesbitt, who own Charchy’s on Westside, said they arrived to open the store a fortnight ago when they were confronted by the foul act.

Initially thinking it was kids, CCTV footage soon revealed a different reality.

“We basically captured him coming round the back of our shop, emptying his van’s waste cassette repeatedly,” Mr Nesbitt said.

“When he realised it was staying in the sink, he used his hands to push it down the plug hole, as gross as that is, and then used our cleaning products to wash his hands.

“We were appalled. We couldn’t believe a grown up could do that.”

The disgusting sight owners were greeted to this sight when they came into work.

While the campervan was out of the footage’s frame, the Nesbitts had managed to capture the man’s face and were now on the hunt to identify him to take the matter further.

Mr Nesbitt said he was particularly shocked to see how little the man thought twice about his actions.

“I was concerned that if he’s done it to us, he could be doing it to other people and parks. We want to send a warning that this isn’t the nicest person around,” he said.

“It was done in broad daylight, so it looks as if he didn’t care who saw him.

“Especially at the moment, with all the personal hygiene and making sure no one sneezes, to deal with this extreme is disappointing.”

VILE ACT: The man was seen on the CCTV footage wearing a blue shirt.



Posting the incident to Facebook, Mr Nesbitt had been overwhelmed by the support and apologies that he had received in the interim.

“It’s good to see a lot of people supporting us and I don’t think it will take long to find him. This community is pretty tight-knit,” he said.

“We also had a lot of apologies from caravanners and campers who were really disappointed because this gives their community a bad name too.”

There are designated dump spots across Australia for caravan waste and incorrect disposal of the waste and soaps, detergents and other wastes can harm waterways.

Caravanners are urged to use public amenities where dump spots aren’t available.

The man was spotted outside of the Charchy’s on Westside at 9.15am on October 28.

If you have any information about suspicious behaviour at that time, contact Mr Nesbitt on Facebook or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

