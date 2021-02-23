Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

Anzac Day in Queensland will go ahead as "normal", with dawn services to resume and the march to be held in Brisbane's CBD.

Making another announcement via social media, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed public commemoration events would proceed as normal in 2021.

There will be no caps on numbers at events, while services will be able to go ahead with out the normal COVID-safe plans or checklists.

It is understood authorities are confident that people will come forward if there is an outbreak of COVID at an event.

Ms Palaszczuk's office confirmed that Brisbane's dawn service would be part of the commemoration events, with the march to be held in the CBD.

"In times of strife, Queenslanders do what it takes to protect each other," the Premier said in a four line statement to her Facebook followers.

"We've done it in wartime, and we're doing it through the global pandemic.

"Because we've worked together to keep safe, this year we can safely gather to mark the sacrifices of those who have served."

It is understood plans had initially been made for the march to be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds at Bowen Hills.

Queenslanders were last year urged to light candles at dawn to commemorate ANZAC Day, with most events cancelled due to the pandemic.