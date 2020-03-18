Anzac Day latest COVID-19 victim

Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.

FOR the first time in decades, possibly since the end of World War 2, there will be no Anzac Day service in Stanthorpe.

The Stanthorpe RSL Sub Branch made the decision Wednesday morning to cancel all services on Saturday, April 25.

“Due to the current circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus, on advice from RSL Queensland commemorative services scheduled by the Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch for Anzac Day 2020 have been cancelled,” a sub branch spokesman said.

“However, we encourage all Australians to take a moment on Anzac Day to reflect on the dedication and sacrifice our past Defence Force members have given, and our current service personnel who are serving the nation both home and abroad.”