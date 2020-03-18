Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.
Anzac Day will look different all over Australia this year.
News

Anzac Day latest COVID-19 victim

Matthew Purcell
18th Mar 2020 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in decades, possibly since the end of World War 2, there will be no Anzac Day service in Stanthorpe.

The Stanthorpe RSL Sub Branch made the decision Wednesday morning to cancel all services on Saturday, April 25.

“Due to the current circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus, on advice from RSL Queensland commemorative services scheduled by the Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch for Anzac Day 2020 have been cancelled,” a sub branch spokesman said.

“However, we encourage all Australians to take a moment on Anzac Day to reflect on the dedication and sacrifice our past Defence Force members have given, and our current service personnel who are serving the nation both home and abroad.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANDIDATE CLASH: Police involved after heated exchange

        premium_icon CANDIDATE CLASH: Police involved after heated exchange

        News Southern Downs council hopeful says it’s time to call out her competition.

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        Health There is a lot of confusion as governments scramble