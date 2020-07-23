Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister’s office

by Jack Paynter
23rd Jul 2020 10:27 AM

 

 

Anti-mask protesters have graffitied Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast.

The vandals targeted the Eramosa Rd West office in Somerville overnight as new restrictions came into force requiring people in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear a mask when outside their home.

The protesters stuck masks to the office windows with the words "don't" and "won't" on them, while a poster also said "I have a condition that prevents me from wearing a mask, it's called intelligence".

The graffiti was cleaned off early on Thursday morning.

Anyone who fails to wear a mask while out of the house in Melbourne faces a $200 fine from police.

 

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's electorate office in Melbourne's southeast has been graffitied overnight by anti-maskers. Picture: Channel 7

 

 

A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7
A poster left by the vandals. Picture: Channel 7

 

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-maskers graffiti Health Minister's office

More Stories

anti-maskers covid-19 editors picks federal health minister greg hunt health melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET TIME: Here’s what you need to know

        premium_icon BUDGET TIME: Here’s what you need to know

        Council News THE Southern Downs Regional Council handed down its budget and we’ve broken down how it will impact you.

        NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        premium_icon Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        News Business leaders are calling for business owners to make a difference and support...