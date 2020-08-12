Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has fronted court.
Crime

Anti-masker charged with police assault

by Anthony Piovesan
12th Aug 2020 6:48 PM

An anti-masker who allegedly assaulted a police officer when asked to wear a face covering has been hit with a string of charges including assaulting police, affray and breaching lockdown.

The 58-year-old Frankston woman fronted court on Wednesday and was further remanded to appear on August 21 where it will be alleged she lashed out at a police officer after being asked to wear a face mask.

A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied
A 58-year-old anti-masker has fronted a magistrate over an alleged assault at a Frankston cafe on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

 

The woman allegedly attended a cafe on Beach St about 12.20pm on Tuesday and "was spoken to" by another woman at the cafe about not wearing a mask.

The incident then escalated and police were called where the woman allegedly refused to state her name before assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Police issued 184 fines in the past 24 hours, including two dozen for failing to wear a face mask.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as Anti-masker charged with police assault

anti-maskers assault coronavirus crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Food & Entertainment Insider knowledge uncovers the most delicious food on the Granite Belt, and it’s not where you might expect!

        Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Premium Content Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Council News The new, bite-sized payment method is set to make life easier on the Southern...

        Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Premium Content Plans for new Leslie Dam campground

        Business The proposed development is set to hone in on the spot’s secluded beauty with the...

        Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        Premium Content Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        News 'There is no question this weekend is going to be a bumper one'