Anti-coal activists picket Adani coal terminal

Frontline Action on Coal protesters outside the Abbot Point coal terminal in Bowen.

Anti-coal activists staged a picket outside Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal in Bowen on Wednesday morning over claims about the mining giant's association with the Myanmar military regime.

A military regime overthrew the democratically elected Myanmar government in a coup in February.

Since then, the military has reportedly killed more than 500 protesters, including more than 100 last weekend.

In a statement, Frontline Action on Coal said despite the Indian mining company denying ever having dealings with the Myanmar military, there was video footage of chief executive Karan Adani meeting and exchanging gifts with top general and accused war criminal Min Aung Hlaing.

In a statement, an Adani Ports spokeswoman said the government of India hosted the Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing in 2019 and Mundra Port was only one location out of multiple sites visited.

"The visit of the general at Mundra Port was hosted by officials from the government of India and APSEZ (Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones) facilitated the visit," the spokeswoman said.

"Adani executives with many other attendees were present at the Indian government-hosted visit. Mementos were exchanged as a cultural courtesy, which is customary practice.

"The Yangon International Terminal project is fully owned and developed by APSEZ. It is an independent container terminal with no joint venture partners.

"We are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice on the way forward."

The spokeswoman said the Abbot Point coal terminal had continued standard operations on Wednesday morning with no interruptions.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Andy Paine said if Adani was "serious about democracy and human rights", they should immediately pull out of their port in Yangon.

"And the Australian people should demand an end to Adani's destructive Carmichael mine - to support those struggling for democracy in Myanmar and to stop our climate becoming the latest thing sacrificed for Adani's profits," Mr Paine said.

