Cr Les Walker has been tipped as a potential candidate. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Facebook posts revealing a potential Labor candidate for Mundingburra has been critical of Adani have surfaced as preselection for the seat gets under way.

Simon Mitchell shared multiple posts criticising the project and a petition calling for Townsville City Council to reverse its decision to jointly fund an airstrip to support the mine.

Mr Mitchell's profile has now been deleted.

Potential candidates were given until midday on Sunday to nominate for preselection.

Mr Mitchell, who is part of the party's Left faction, is one of two people believed to be in the running for Mundingburra endorsement.

The Australian reported yesterday the Right faction may use Mr Mitchell's anti-Adani Facebook posts to its advantage.

Townsville councillor Les Walker is believed to be the second person in the running.

The pair was tipped to run for preselection after incumbent Coralee O'Rourke dropped out of the race on Saturday.

Simon Mitchell

The Community, Disability and Seniors Minister is stepping away from politics to focus on her health.

Cr Walker told the Townsville Bulletin on Sunday to never discount things in politics, but would not confirm he had nominated for preselection.

The Left faction, which Ms O'Rourke was a part of, has pushed for Mr Mitchell, while the Right backed Cr Walker.

The party's position on Adani cost the federal government hopefuls the election in North Queensland.

In August, Labor announced Mike Brunker as the Whitsunday candidate to take on the LNP's Dale Last.

Mr Brunker, a former Bowen mayor and current Whitsunday councillor, was extremely critical of the federal Labor Party's approach to Adani at the 2019 election.

Originally published as Anti-Adani stance could hurt political hopeful