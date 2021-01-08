Menu
Supplied Anthony Albanese crash
Politics

Anthony Albanese in serious car crash

by Candace Sutton
8th Jan 2021 6:49 PM

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been involved in a serious car accident in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville.

He has been taken to hospital and is "shaken" but okay, according to his office.

Channel 7 reported that the Labor leader's car was "T-boned", according to a witness, and that the other driver was also in a reasonable condition without major injuries.

A TV image after the accident showed a black car looking like a write-off, but the Opposition Leader standing up and seemingly not too bad.

He is reportedly undergoing X-rays in hospital.

The 57-year-old is the Federal Member for the electorate of Marrickville.

More to come …

Anthony Albanese has been involved in a car crash in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Picture: Channel 10.
The Opposition Leader has been taken to hospital and his staff say he is all right. Picture: Channel 10
anthony albanese australian labor politics

