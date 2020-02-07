Another Gogglebox family calls it quits

After five years and 10 seasons, the Jackson family have announced they're leaving Gogglebox.

The big family, which includes mum Stacey, dad Grant and their six kids aged between five and 20, made their final appearance on Gogglebox in last year's series.

It comes after Adam and Symon announced at the end of last year they would be leaving the couch critic show to pursue other opportunities.

The Jacksons said their social calendar was too busy to accommodate their roles on the popular Foxtel series, which returns to screens for a new season on February 26.

"We as a family would like to say a big thank you for all the years we have had on Gogglebox," they said in a statement.

The Jacksons are leaving Gogglebox. Picture: Supplied

"The show has changed our lives in many ways. We were able to do something unique and special together as a family and have loved every minute!

"To all of the fans, thank you for embracing us.

"We will continue being a part of the Gogglebox family, only now it will be from the other side of the screen."

The 11th season of Gogglebox, which will air Wednesday February 26 on LifeStyle and then the next day on Channel 10, will see favourites Lee and Keith return, as well as Anastasia and Faye, Tim and Leanne, the Daltons, the Silberys, the Delpechitras and new parents, Matty and Sarah Marie - and their mate Jad.

Foxtel is preparing to announce three new castings in the coming weeks.