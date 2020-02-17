Menu
Ladies and gents dressed to impress on Saturday at the annual cancer fundraising high tea. Picture: Selina Venier
News

Annual charity bash continues to support cancer sufferers

Selina Venier
17th Feb 2020 10:35 AM

A FULL house of women and a handful of gents filled the Wine College for the annual Valentine’s Day High Tea for the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group on February 15.

They came in their top-to-tail finest, ready to give financial support and enjoy an afternoon of fashion and conversation among an array of giveaways.

Key organiser Debbie Wilmot was keen to sing the praises of the venue and the band of volunteers who work tirelessly to put the event together.

“This is a community commitment, it’s not just me,” Mrs Wilmot said.

“I might put it together but it’s the community that rallies around people who need support.”

Debbie emotionally acknowledged the presence of Miriam Finch and Vanessa Romeo, two local mums with sons who’ve been seriously unwell and helped by the outreach.

She said the support group is currently raising funds for a new bed in the palliative care ward of Stanthorpe Hospital.

“I can’t speak highly enough of our nurses and staff at the hospital,” Debbie said.

“We try to do what we can to help them, when they need something, they only have to ring and here we are, having a High Tea to support such a worthwhile cause.”

Debbie said the support group “liaise with breast cancer nurses, prostate cancer nurses, doctors, the palliative care ward and the hospital” to offer continued assistance.

For more information about the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group, Debbie encouraged “people to pop in” and see her at Gracious Giving, 24 Maryland St,

