Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There were 22 dead horses found at a property in the Toowoomba region.
There were 22 dead horses found at a property in the Toowoomba region.
News

Animal rights group’s shock at horse deaths

Cassandra Glover
, cassandra.glover@thechronicle.com.au
15th Jan 2020 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANIMAL Liberation Queensland says an incident where 22 horses were found dead on a property in the Toowoomba region is "one of the worst ones we've seen recently in regards to neglect and starvation".

Executive director of the animal rights group, Chay Neal, said the situation was very concerning.

"Our biggest concern is the response from the government seems to be minimal," Mr Neal said.

"It seems they've (the owners) only been given a direction order, but we'd expect these animals to be seized, especially in this case when carers are available and put up their hand."

Mr Neal said they had seen other cases like this in recent years.

"We get cases like this from time to time and over recent years from the drought, it's certainly increased," he said.

"This is certainly one of the worst ones we've seen recently in regards to neglect and starvation.

"But we do see cases like this also inside factory farms and intensive piggeries."

Mr Neal said the group would do more research into the situation.

"We're trying to find out more at this stage, there's not a lot more we can do if it's in the hand of the authorities. But we'll do what we can even if it's just making some more noise and putting the pressure on," he said.

 

More Stories

Show More
animal liberation queensland animals bushfires horses toowoomba horse deaths
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tavern promises big Aussie bash

        premium_icon Tavern promises big Aussie bash

        News Ballandean Tavern’s biggest event of the year is back and bigger than ever before.

        Ingenious plan aims to address livestock show shortage

        premium_icon Ingenious plan aims to address livestock show shortage

        News With sheep few and far between across the district, a new exhibition will hope to...

        Rates relief on the table for Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Rates relief on the table for Southern Downs residents

        News THE mayor has requested a much-needed change to the next council budget.

        Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        premium_icon Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        News The annual Stanthorpe Australia Day Triathlon is back again this year and right...