Angst of border lockout to ease with new gates

NEW CROSSINGS: The electronic gates will alleviate border angst for Glen Niven and Mingoola residents.

IN FURTHER proof of people power, Southern Downs Regional Council voted to install two additional electronic border gates across our region.

The gates, which cost approximately $5000, will be installed at Summit Rd, Glen Niven and Mingoola Station Rd, Mingoola.

The gates were requested by residents following the unveiling of the Cullendore Rd border crossing at Elbow Valley yesterday afternoon.

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley said the gates would help alleviate some of the angst of a border battle that was “heating up” between state and federal government.

“There’s far-reaching effects in all this,” he said.

“It will affect our saleyards because we get a lot of cattle from NSW. It’s going to be some hindrance to normal business and that’s the unfortunate part. It’s going to take a long time to turn it around.”

Mayor Vic Pennisi said, despite early “teething issues”, the “simple” process already had more residents up for approval.

“Certainly, it could be seen as an inconvenience to get out of a car, but it’s a lot less of an inconvenience than what’s in place at the moment,” he said.

“They’re working well in the Gundy shire and there’s no reason they won’t work well here.”

The gates will replace a hard border closure that blocked all traffic with a large concrete barrier, and work via an app which pairs with a lock to close and open the border.

While the gates remain available for residents to use, council did remind the public that any residents or any visitors caught in Queensland without current permits may cop a police fine.

All councillors voted to endorse the installation.