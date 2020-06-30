‘Angry’: Ultimate act of disrespect toward men killed at sea

THE Agnes Water and 1770 community is "absolutely furious" after beloved FV Dianne memorial was vandalised earlier this week.

THE Agnes Water and Seventeen-Seventy community is "absolutely furious" after a beloved memorial was vandalised last week.

On October 16 2017, six men tragically died on the fishing trawler Dianne when it flipped and sunk near Middle Island in Seventeen-Seventy.

Kathy Robertson-Cipak has been the caretaker for the FV Dianne memorial since 2017, and was shocked when she heard the photo of Ben Leahy, the skipper, had been vandalised.

"The anger in the community and even far and wide in regards to the descretion of his photograph has just been anger," Mrs Robertson-Cipak said.

Arty and Kathy Robertson-Cipak who have spent days searching for the four missing Dianne crewmen organised a paddle out tribute and memorial for the men and their families.

Mrs Robertson-Cipak said it was the third time the memorial had been targeted.

"I feel mainly sad for the boys and their families because it's not fair, it's disrespectful," she said.

Mrs Robertson-Cipak said she and her husband helped search for the men in the weeks following the event.

"We looked for weeks and paddled so many kilometers just trying to find them," she said.

"We were honestly praying we could bring home something.

"It's our biggest tragedy."

Mrs Robertson-Cipak hopes the memorial will not be targeted again.

"It's a personal thing...it's anger but I don't care because you disrespect the rest of the boys as well," she said.

"Why do that for someone who can't answer for himself."

A cash reward has been offered for any information.

Anyone with information is urged to call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.