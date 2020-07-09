Irate nan faces court for abusing school staff in pyjamas

Rebecca Rae Palmer has faced court for abusing school staff and smashing a vase.

An angry grandma was arrested after she hurled abuse at school staff and smashed a glass vase while dressed in her pyjamas.

Rebecca Rae Palmer, 48, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday after her outburst at Glasshouse Mountains State School earlier this year.

The Beerwah grandmother entered the office of Glasshouse Mountains School with her grandson about 10am on March 9.

Palmer asked to see the principal but was told she wasn't at the school because she was unwell.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said Palmer became upset and shouted "this is bull s---, she is never here".

The court heard Palmer began demanding the staff member answer questions about her grandson.

She was told she would have to make an appointment to come back and see the principal.

"This went on until the defendant repeatedly swore at staff members and said 'This is f------- ridiculous'," Senior Constable Brewer told the court.

"Her grandson was crying and trying to stop the defendant while this was occurring.

"The defendant has then said something, stood up and proceeded to swipe a glass potted plant from the credenza cupboard onto the floor, causing it to smash."

Palmer left the school and police were called.

She was later arrested.

Palmer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to wilfully disturbing the good order of a state educational institution, and wilfully damaging property without consent.

She told magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist that she was having difficulties with getting her grandson to school.

"I was in my pyjamas, I wasn't dressed and there was a new principal who I didn't know of at all," Palmer said.

"And I did ask her did she know (my grandson's) situation and she got angry at me and I got angry her."

Mr Stjernqvist told Palmer a lot of blame was being placed on teachers and schools in recent times.

He said she had dated offences on her criminal history.

She was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.