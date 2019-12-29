Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Crime

Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

Michael Nolan
by
28th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two police officers were treated for multiple stings after a pursuit ended with a car crashing into a hive of angry bees.

Goondiwindi police were trying to locate a woman for a health check yesterday.

When they found the woman, she failed to stop.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officers deployed a spike trap to deflate the woman's tyres.

After crossing the trap, the woman left the road and hit a tree, near the intersection of Kildonan and Johnston Rd, shortly before 5pm.

The tree was home to a hive of bees enraged by the drama unfolding below.

Two police officers and the woman were stung multiple times.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat the woman for a neck injury.

She was later transported, stable, to the Goondiwindi Hospital.

The paramedics also treated the officers for bee stings.

More Stories

Show More
bees goondiwindi police police queensland ambulance service stingers
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Riot breaks out at house party

      Riot breaks out at house party
      • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

      Top Stories

        Warwick holds the key to 60-year-old Owens family mystery

        premium_icon Warwick holds the key to 60-year-old Owens family mystery

        News A strange, gut-feeling led this adopted child down a rabbit hole of her own history, where she hopes to eventually find her father.

        Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        premium_icon Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        News Fiano is a luscious lighter-bodied alternative for wine lovers wanting to try...

        Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        premium_icon Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        News Fireys are on high alert as the Bureau of Meteorology predict severe storms for...

        AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        News Stanthorpe’s cutest babies revealed, check out which bubs came in first, second and...