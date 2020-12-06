Menu
ROUNDABOUT ACCIDENT: One person allegedly taken to hospital after accident this morning.
News

‘Anger, sadness’: 7 people involved in bicycle race crash

Javier Encalada
6th Dec 2020 8:15 AM
Update 10am: One man has been airlifted to the Gold Coast Hospital after a crash during a bicycle race this morning.

NSW Police confirmed about 7.20am today,  emergency services were called to Eviron Road, Eviron, following reports multiple cyclist had been injured during an event.

"Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District and NSW Ambulance Paramedics attended," a spokeswoman said.

"At least seven cyclists are being treated at the scene for various injuries."

National Road Series has confirmed via social media that the women's race will go ahead and is about to start.

Original story: AT least eight people are understood to have been injured in a crash at a bicycle race in the Far North Coast this morning.

The incident happened just before 7.15am near Murwillumbah, where a series of races organised by the National Road Series (NRS) were taking place.

The exact location of the crash has not been confirmed by emergency services.

The NRS confirmed via social media that the men's race had been called off. There is no official confirmation of any other changes to the racing schedule.

Unconfirmed information posted on social media by sports organisations indicated that competitors may have ran into the rear of a parked police motorbike at high speed.

The incident seems to have happened during the opening lap of the men's race.

"Riders angry, injured and sad at the crash site," said tweet by Australian Cycling Insider.

It's understood multiple ambulance crews were called to the site and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was also in attendance.

The AusCycling NRS 2020 hosted 100 riders from 21 men and women's teams in the Tweed Region for nine days of racing.

The nine-day series will feature road races, criteriums in addition to both teams and individual time trials.

Today was the last day of the series.

More information to come.

 

An image shared by the National Road Series via social media ahead of the racing day in the Far North Coast of NSW.
