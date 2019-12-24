AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

DOZENS of adorable Stanthorpe bubs were in the running to be crowned the sweetest of the lot.

After collecting votes from more than 40 residents, the results are in and the community has named their cutest bundle of joy.

The winning baby, or should I say babies, are 7-month old twins Ryder and Grayson Gunnlaugsson, who had 33 per cent of the votes.

Ryder and Grayson’s mother, Teah Templeman who submitted their photo said the boys already have an unbreakable bond.

“Nothing but brotherly love,” she said.

11-month old Matilda Ashburn came in second, with 7-month old Harvey Gunnlaugsson and Weston James Schulze who both tied for third.

Second place winner 11-month old Matilda Ashburn.

Third place winner 7-month old Weston James Schulze.

“Such a happy, cheeky little boy,” Weston’s mother Kitty Schulze said.

Angela Gunnlaugsson said her son Harvey Gunnlaugsson is just the happiest baby.

Third place winner 7-month old Harvey Gunnlaugsson.

Thank you to the community who entered photos and congratulations to all our winners!