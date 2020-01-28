Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amy Shark and Ed Sheeran
Amy Shark and Ed Sheeran
Music

Amy Shark spills beans on ‘incredible’ Ed Sheeran

by Amy Price
28th Jan 2020 6:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMY Shark has revealed more details about her songwriting session with music powerhouse Ed Sheeran as she hints at new music on the horizon.

The local singer-songwriter took the stage for an exclusive acoustic set at The Star on the Gold Coast on Australia Day, a few days after sharing a number of photos with Sheeran to her Instagram.

"I've been hanging on to that photo for a little bit - you know when you have that really amazing photo burning a hole in your pocket and you know you can't release it until it's time?" she told the crowd.

"I can't really say too much but I had the pleasure of writing with him and spending a couple days in Suffolk in the UK with him.

"He's just as incredible as you think he is."

Amy Shark and Ed Sheeran
Amy Shark and Ed Sheeran

Shark has been working on her anticipated follow-up to debut album Love Monster, which took the charts by storm in 2018.

"I am always working - there is something coming very soon," she said.

Shark thanked the Gold Coast crowd while reminiscing about her days playing covers at small venues nearby, before her hit Adore sent her career skyrocketing in 2016.

"I never thought I'd be able to connect with people and humans like this, and it all started here on the Gold Coast."

 

 

More Stories

Show More
amy shark ed sheeran entertainment music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        premium_icon Do we need chains? Readers have their say

        News Close to 70 people responded to our online call out asking what new stores Stanthorpe needs, with plenty of calls for a Kmart, KFC, Bunnings and a cinema.

        Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        premium_icon Warwick man's ear bitten in early morning attack

        News The 39yo was approached by a stranger as he walked on the footpath

        2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        premium_icon 2020 ELECTION: Mayor confirms bid for re-election

        Breaking Tracy Dobie reveals her plans and goals for desired second term.

        Celebrating in true Aussie style

        premium_icon Celebrating in true Aussie style

        News Check out how everyone around the region celebrated their Australia Day