American smashed for Melbourne tweet

California-based "anti-establishment" author and political commentator DeAnna Lorraine isn't focused on how COVID-19 is running rampant in her own state.

Instead, the failed Republican congressional candidate - who lost her bid to unseat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - is turning her attention to what's happening Down Under, specifically in Victoria.

Ms Lorraine shared a BBC story on Twitter about Victoria entering a second stage of lockdown, as 273 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday.

"This is literally Prison. Total enslavement," she wrote.

"Australians aren't allowed to even leave their own homes for 6 plus weeks? Police put a 'ring of steel' around the city, with 'checkpoints anytime anywhere' to enforce the measures? SICK. Fight this people!"

The article described how Melbourne's five million residents are not allowed to leave their homes except for the four essential reasons.

It quoted Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said: "The rest of the country knows that the sacrifice that you're going through right now is not just for you and your own family, but it's for the broader Australian community."

Victorians were quick to respond to the part-time author who penned the book "Make Love Great Again" - a nod to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

I live in Melbourne. People are able to work, exercise, attain medical care/supplies and shop for groceries.



The "ring of steel" you mention is to try and protect the regional areas that have not been affected to the extent Melbourne is. — Nick Galea (@NJGalea) July 12, 2020

Get your facts straight DeAnna. I'm in the lockdown zone but I am able to move about for exercise, buying necessities, medical and care. We take this pandemic seriously, unlike your mad President who has presided over multiple uncontrolled outbreaks, 3.3m cases, 137,000 deaths. — 💧Carl Stevens (@stevens_carl) July 12, 2020

- only Melbourne is under lockdown

- we can still leave for groceries, exercise, work, appointments and to care for others

- it’s in place so we can stop people from dying

- our healthcare is free

- the “ring of steel” is to stop rural areas from being affected — fiona ✌️ (@neonfiona) July 12, 2020

Just to let you know, we're fine here in Melbourne, most of us easily adapted to remote work/learning, we're not locked into our homes only into the metro area (1000 SQ KM) to prevent the outbreak reaching regional areas that have less facilities, essentials are ok #FakeNewsAlert — Dacu 🦆 (@DacuTESO) July 12, 2020

Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist from the University of South Australia, told Ms Lorraine: "You will get SICK if you flout the current restrictions."

It's a message more Californians could benefit from hearing.

The New York Times reports more than 3.2 million people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 134,800 have died.

In a single day in California last week, there were 11,694 new cases recorded. That's close to the highest daily increase for a US state.

New York recorded 12,274 cases in April but Florida today registered a record breaking

15,299 new cases. The state's Republican governor ended lockdown much earlier than other states.

Congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine slams Victoria's COVID-19 rules.

In Victoria, COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday that 273 people recorded positive tests and that students from Years Prep to 10 will return to remote learning.

"The first thing I want to say is I know this will be very, very challenging for many, many parents," the Premier said.

Mr Andrews said there was "simply no alternative" than to ensure the thousands of students in affected areas were kept home and safe from spreading infection.

"We can't have the best part of 700,000 students as well as parents moving to and from school, moving around the community, as if there wasn't a stay at home order."

Originally published as American smashed for Melbourne tweet