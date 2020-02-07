Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Crime

AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

7th Feb 2020 5:20 AM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a one-year-old girl who is missing from Southport and may be at significant risk.

Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm Thursday afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The girl was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.

Police hold serious concerns for the girl's wellbeing and have conducted extensive patrols in the area.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

More Stories

Show More
amber alert baby girl editors picks gold coast southport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        News Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought. What about those animals that some consider a pest?

        Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        premium_icon Firefighting icon continues to dedicate himself to community

        News A rural firefighting icon has been dedicating himself to the community for just...

        Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        premium_icon Campaign to ‘save’ the Hippy Shop

        News The drought, coupled with low backpacker numbers, is having a crippling affect on a...

        Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        premium_icon Water portfolio dropped by Maranoa MP

        News David Littleproud is Minister for Agriculture.