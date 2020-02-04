Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Amazon scam targets Queenslanders

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS are posing as employees from tech company Amazon in a bid to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal information.

The scam - which is common in the US and the UK - sees a caller pose as someone from Amazon and then begin the call by asking for payment, personal data or offering a refund.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has urged Queenslanders to be mindful if they receive a call like this.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, do not share any personal information and hang up immediately," an ACMA statement read.

"The scam call may be a recorded message or a person claiming to be from Amazon. This is a common phishing scam across the UK and US and is now targeting Australians."

Phishing scam messages are designed to look genuine, and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo.

amazon australian communications and media authority editors picks phishing scam messages scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        premium_icon Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        News Typically, flying foxes would be in plague proportions this time of year but drought and bushfires has seen their numbers dwindle.

        YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        premium_icon YOU’RE OUT: MP evicted after Premier slinging match

        News Southern Downs MP thrown from Question Time after verbal altercation over dam...

        Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        premium_icon Fierce fire destroys shopfronts along Goondiwindi street

        News GOONDIWINDI police reveal the devastating toll of Monday's midnight blaze.

        The rains are coming: Showers and storms predicted

        The rains are coming: Showers and storms predicted

        News Stanthorpe reached a top of 35 degrees yesterday and will be at least 10 degrees...