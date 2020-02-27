Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Huge croc's 'death roll' wows tourists

by Daniel Bateman
27th Feb 2020 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A BOAT of US tourists were very "a-moo-sed" after witnessing the spectacular sight of a large croc devouring a cow in the Daintree River.

Cairns based sports fishing guide Kim Andersen was taking two visitors from Alaska on a fishing tour this morning, who were keen to spot a croc on the famous river.

"We went up to the top of the river, fishing first, and on the way back down, we saw a little crocodile there," he said.

"I was telling them about seeing crocodiles pushing cows around on the Daintree River, and lo and behold, we come around the corner and there's a croc pushing a cow around.

"I wasn't bullshitting."

4m saltwater crocodile tearing chunks of meat off a dead cow in the Daintree River. Photo: Kim Andersen
4m saltwater crocodile tearing chunks of meat off a dead cow in the Daintree River. Photo: Kim Andersen

Mr Andersen estimated the croc to be about 4m long, and its meal of choice had been long dead.

He filmed the reptile tucking into its tender bovine breakfast.

"When I took the video, it had kind of sunk down," he said.

"Then all of a sudden, it decided it wanted a big piece of beef, so did the death roll.

A large male crocodile, spotted up a tributary of the Daintree River. Picture: Penny Hunter
A large male crocodile, spotted up a tributary of the Daintree River. Picture: Penny Hunter

 

"When it swam away, you could see it had quite a bit of meat in its mouth.

"It was kind of cool to see - the guys were pretty stoked to see it."

The Daintree River is considered to be the best place in the Far North's to go croc-spotting, due to a large population of the apex predators, and the river's wild features.

More Stories

Show More
crocodile daintree editors picks environment tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        premium_icon How new tech detects ice use in rentals

        Crime A TOOWOOMBA man is concerned about the prevalence of ice in our communities. He is now selling a device aimed at detecting its use in rental properties.

        Toowoomba lecture by Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton

        premium_icon Toowoomba lecture by Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton

        News LINDY Chamberlain-Creighton will speak on her life’s journey

        Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        premium_icon Pharmacists move further into GPs’ turf

        Health The State Government has moved to expand the reach of pharmacists

        She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 48 hours away

        premium_icon She’ll be apples: Wait over with festival just 48 hours away

        News Everything you need to know about the 2020 Apple and Grape festival