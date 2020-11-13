Amazing act turns this couple’s year from hell around

Gold Coast digital media manager, Brittani Johnson and her fiance Adam are the lucky couple who will enjoy a free waterfront wedding at Tweed Coast venue, Ancora.

YOU know the saying, 'when things go wrong, they go wrong in threes'.

After a year of heartbreak, thankfully for this couple, they finally have something to smile about.

Gold Coast digital media manager, Brittani Johnson and her fiance Adam are the lucky winners of a free wedding in the Tweed thanks to local suppliers.

The pair will get to say 'I do' at a waterfront wedding at Tweed Heads' Ancora in an all-inclusive free package valued at more than $30,000.

Aimed at giving back and promoting businesses in the region impacted by COVID-19, the prize comes complete with photography, videography, flowers, decor, cake, dessert and entertainment.

Brittani and Adam met at work nine years ago and after sunset Bali engagement in 2018, they had planned a small wedding with their loved ones, including some interstate guests.

Brittani and Adam pictured here during their proposal in Bali.



Not only did COVID-19 derail their wedding plans, but Brittani received some devastating health news about her dad and Adam suffering a severe workplace injury, meaning their wedding was pushed to the back of their minds.

Adam suffered a compound fracture in his leg and broke his ankle in eight places after a 4m fall.

Following surgery, the couple were still working through Adam's rehabilitation however he cannot yet return to full time work and may need more surgery.

"It gives my partner and I the chance to have a beautiful, stress-free wedding (hopefully) with all our friends and family, including those from interstate," an emotional Brittani said when she received the news she had won.

Brittani and Adam after their proposal in Bali

"After all the stress we've been through this year - COVID-related job and financial concerns, my fiancé's leg injury and rehabilitation, my family member's health concerns - this prize has allowed us to simply relax and enjoy our big day. Thank you so much!"

Mark Wilson, the general manager of PLB Group, who owns Ancora, said together with the other suppliers involved in the giveaway, it was a pleasure to support such a deserving couple.

"Despite their ongoing family concerns, we hope we can help bring some joy to their lives delivering a dream wedding," he said.

Along with Ancora, the prize was donated by Tweed Coast wedding suppliers Ivy and Bleu Events, Figtree Wedding Photography, One Day House, Wheel and Spoon, JANDA Events, Anchored Cinema, Cakes by Baked and The Celebrant Circle.