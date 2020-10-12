Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
News

ALVA BEACH INQUEST: Victim’s widow to take stand

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Oct 2020 9:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE HIGHLY anticipated Alva Beach inquest, two years in the making, will kick off this morning with emotions set to run high as witnesses give evidence about what happened the night two men were stabbed to death.

Thomas Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, were killed on October 1, 2018 after being fatally stabbed inside a home at Topton St, Alva Beach.

Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald
Double stabbing at Alva Beach. Pic Shannen McDonald

The men were looking for Candice Locke at the home of Dean Webber when they were fatally stabbed.

The exact details of what happened that night have remained unclear since the tragedy, but today five witnesses will give evidence on the first day of the five-day inquest at Cairns Magistrates Court.

Mr Christensen's widow, Jaye, is first to take the stand, followed by friends who were with the men hours before they died.

Later, Ms Locke will take the stand and give her evidence in the afternoon.

alva beach inquest editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys pledge to help silent victims

        Premium Content Fireys pledge to help silent victims

        News Stanthorpe firefighters will band together for a gruelling challenge raising awareness for the silent majority.

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s booze-fuelled offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Stanthorpe’s booze-fuelled offenders

        News From brawling brothers to a foul-mouthed mum, here’s a list of those fronting court...

        SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        Premium Content SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        News Organisers of the popular Stanthorpe event have set their sights on the future...