Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
News

Almost there: Coast’s active virus cases drop

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 10th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast has just one active COVID-19 case left, Queensland Health has confirmed.

It is a milestone for the Coast, which has had 94 confirmed cases to date.

It follows news on Friday that the 28 people caught up in the Sails Restaurant Noosa virus outbreak have recovered.

The 28 patients contracted the virus at a 50th birthday party at the exclusive eatery in March.

Residents have been urged to continue to follow social distancing rules as more restrictions are eased.

From Saturday May 16, the relaxations to the rules will allow for more travel, activities and larger gatherings.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said more restrictions are planned to be lifted in June and July, subject to everyone playing their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in the community.

For more information on the easing of restrictions in Queensland, visit https://www.covid19.qld.gov.au

coronavirus queensland coronavirussunshinecoast sunshine coast hospital and health service sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys turn to original methods to restore damaged land

        premium_icon Fireys turn to original methods to restore damaged land

        News FIREYS have turned to the traditional method of culture burning in order to reduce the risks of severe bushfires in our region.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News The Daily News reveals what news you may have missed from council.

        BREAKING: Outback Queensland to reopen quicker than cities

        premium_icon BREAKING: Outback Queensland to reopen quicker than cities

        News Special considerations are being put in place for rural and regional Queenslanders.

        Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

        premium_icon Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

        News Costly clean up for SDRC staff, who contend with rabbits, chemicals.