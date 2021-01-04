Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN CUFFS: The Warwick man was arrested earlier this afternoon. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
IN CUFFS: The Warwick man was arrested earlier this afternoon. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Alleged Warwick burglar linked to high-speed police chase

Jessica Paul
4th Jan 2021 4:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man arrested over an alleged break-in is believed to be the driver of a stolen car police claim jumped the border at a Southern Downs checkpoint this morning.

The man allegedly broke into an East St home at about 1.15pm this afternoon, and was apprehended and taken into custody by Warwick police officers at 3pm.

It is unconfirmed whether any property was damaged or stolen.

A QPS spokeswoman said investigating officers believe the man was also the driver of an allegedly stolen Mitsubishi car with NSW plates that crossed the border.

Police claim the man evaded police at the Wallangarra border crossing at 8.58am before speeding off on the wrong side of the road.

The driver was reportedly sighted driving at speed on the New England Highway through Stanthorpe soon after, presumed to be heading for Warwick.

Police searches were conducted across the region in Stanthorpe, Applethorpe, and Warwick.

Warwick police officers located the abandoned vehicle on Junabee Rd at 12.18pm.

QPS confirmed the man remained in custody and was being questioned in regards to both incidents.

No charges have yet been laid.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        Premium Content TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

        News Pandemics, public councillor conflicts, and controversial moves. These were the council’s biggest headlines this year.

        CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

        News A court heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine laws to attend a protest on...

        Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        Premium Content Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

        News Bruce McLeish started 2020 with empty paddocks and dry dams. But Tuesday’s storm...

        SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        Premium Content SOAKED: Town receives 100mm+ deluge in just one hour

        News The small Southern Downs town faced severe weather warnings during the downpour.