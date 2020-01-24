Menu
A GYMPIE man accused of raping and torturing his partner over a three-day reign of terror last week has been held in custody.
Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

JOSH PRESTON
24th Jan 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
A GYMPIE man accused of raping and torturing his partner over a three-day reign of terror last week has been held in custody until at least April.

The 30-year-old man appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock on Monday, charged with eight offences including rape, torture and deprivation of liberty between January 16 and 18.

Solicitor Tim Campion made a bail application on behalf of his client, citing his need to get a number of things in order at home as the matter progresses.

Mr Campion said the man had family members at home in need of his assistance, as well as a business on the brink of failure requiring "a number of things" to be done in an attempt to avoid that fate.

He cited a large number of cattle, as well as six horses and three dogs, which would be left "unattended" if his client was not released.

Mr Campion admitted the charges before the court were "quite heinous".

Magistrate Chris Callaghan took almost no time to deny the application, citing all eight offences the man had been charged with occurred within a three-day period last week.

In summing up the bail application, Mr Callaghan noted the man allegedly deprived his victim of her liberty, assaulted her on numerous occasions and caused her bodily harm on some of those, raped her, choked her, stole from her, threatened violence and committed an act of torture against her.

He called the alleged offending "violent" and "degrading", and noted there was a strong crown case against the man.

"Your honour, is there any way of paying some restitution or money?" the man asked from the dock.

"You can't buy your way out of this one, sir," Mr Callaghan replied.

"You're in custody until these matters are dealt with and then we'll see what happens."

Bail was refused, and the man was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 6.

