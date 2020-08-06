Alleged ram raider bitten in dog squad arrest

A 23-year-old Landsborough man will remain in custody for allegedly ram raiding two Coast businesses and fleeing with stolen property.

The man allegedly fled to the bushland after police tracked him to a Landsborough address on Wednesday.

He was located by the dog squad a short distance away, where he suffered a bite to his hand.

Benjamin Joel Henderson faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with two counts each of break and enter, possession of tainted property (registration plates), possession of a dangerous drug (marijuana) and driving unaccompanied on a learner's licence.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said Henderson was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after the hire van used in the alleged ram raids was tracked to an Echidna Court home in Landsborough.

"The male did evade police and ran off in the bush but fortunately our dog unit was with us at the time and that man was apprehended a short distance later," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested by dog squad officers in Landsborough on Wednesday and charged with offences including breaking and entering.

"He was bitten, with a minor bite to his hand when the dog was trying to get him."

It will be alleged at 3.20am Wednesday morning, a white Toyota Hiace reversed into the glass doors of Garricks Camera House on Plaza Parade at Maroochydore.

Around $5000 of camera equipment was stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police would allege the man and a woman then targeted Sunshine Coast Mowers on Caloundra Rd at 4.10am, where a chainsaw and blower valued at under $1000 was stolen before alarms scared them off.

He said inquiries were still ongoing to find the second person police allege was involved.

"We haven't located all the property from the offences at the mower location and the camera shop, so our focus is to try and get the people involved with the male to come forward so that property can be recovered," he said.

"The businesses have suffered enough through the damages they've had to endure through the ram raids occurring.

"So that female needs to make herself known to police."

Sergeant Edwards alleged the van had false plates and was hired by a female associate of the man who wasn't believed to be involved in the alleged thefts.

He said the businesses targeted were unusual considering the distance between them.

"Clearly the camera place has a lot of expensive equipment in there and can be exchanged for other items," he said.

"More than likely these items have been pawned or exchanged for drugs or something."

Henderson's charges have been adjourned until August 27.