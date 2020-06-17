Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

More Stories

Show More
crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockdown hits health: How you can make a comeback

        premium_icon Lockdown hits health: How you can make a comeback

        News New data reveals the shocking number of people who pushed their health and fitness to the side during the pandemic.

        TOP 5: Quirky places to stay on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon TOP 5: Quirky places to stay on the Southern Downs

        Travel Fall asleep under the stars or in a train carriage this winter holidays.

        Mental health webinars on the table for men

        premium_icon Mental health webinars on the table for men

        News A series of live sessions will be held throughout the week in light of Men’s Mental...

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns