Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man’s early morning joy ride has led to a three-month loss of his pride and joy after police charged him with hooning on the back of help from the public.
A man’s early morning joy ride has led to a three-month loss of his pride and joy after police charged him with hooning on the back of help from the public.
Crime

Alleged hoon caught on CCTV charged

23rd Sep 2020 2:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Eagleby man received a rude surprise from police and had his vehicle impounded for 90 days after he was caught allegedly hooning on CCTV footage.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise after he was dobbed in by a member of the public.

Police allege the man was driving a white Holden sedan that was captured on CCTV driving dangerously at the intersection of Castille Crescent and Avonmore St in Edens Landing at around 1.30am on August 20.

Officers involved said information from the public was vital when it came to reducing dangerous activity on our roads.

"Hoons are a danger on our roads, putting themselves and other road users at risk," Senior Sergeant Corinne Brown said.

"Their noisy antics damage roadways and disrupt neighbourhoods.

"Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take action as we have done on this occasion."

The man is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 29.

Originally published as Alleged hoon caught on CCTV charged

crime hoon police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health The COVID-19 pandemic has made travelling more daunting than ever before, but Queenslanders don’t necessarily need a vaccine to feel safe about taking flight.

        Show president’s call to members to help save event

        Premium Content Show president’s call to members to help save event

        News Coronavirus restrictions and financial insecurity have forced Stanthorpe Show...

        FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        News Closed during COVID-19, see how the publicans have transformed the historic Lock St...

        BREAKING: Warwick man charged over fatal Wood St crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Warwick man charged over fatal Wood St crash

        Breaking NAMED: The 22-year-old is accused of causing and fleeing the crash that left one...